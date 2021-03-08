Scheil earns regional honor

Wayne State College junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil collected another post-season honor as she was named the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Central Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year, adding to her honor as the NSIC Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.

Scheil was a repeat champion in the weight throw at last weekend’s NSIC Indoor Championships with a new school record mark of 67 feet, 9 3/4 inches. She eclipsed the previous school mark of 67-0 set in 2018 by Michaela Dendinger, who placed second at the NCAA Div. II Indoor Championships with that mark. Scheil also earned a fifth-place medal in the shot put with an NCAA provisional mark of 45-1 1/2 to score 14 of Wayne State’s 22 points at the NSIC meet.

This season, Scheil won the weight throw in three of the six meets she competed at and was named the NSIC Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week Feb. 15 after winning the weight throw at the Ichobod Invite in Topeka, Kan., with an NCAA automatic qualifying mark of 65-2 1/4, which was then bettered by more than two feet at last weekend’s NSIC Indoor Championships. Scheil has three of the top five marks in the weight throw in NCAA Div. II this year.

Scheil will compete on Thursday at the NCAA Div. II Indoor Track and Field Championships and enters the meet as the top qualifier from the regular season with her mark at last weekend’s NSIC Indoor Championships. Scheil is now a three-time indoor national qualifier in the weight throw for the Wildcats.