Schiel 12th in shot put at Div. II Nationals

Mckenzie Scheil of Wayne State College placed 12th out of 17 competitors Saturday afternoon in the shot put at the NCAA Div. II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Mich.

The sophomore thrower from Fairmont recorded marks of 46 feet, 2 1/2 inches and 46-1 1/2 before posting a foul on her third and final attempt in prelims. She needed to post a mark of 48-8 3/4 to qualify for the finals and finished nationals as a second-team All-American.

Scheil entered the national meet ranked 15th in NCAA Division II in the shot put. On Thursday, she recorded All-American honors with a second place finish in the hammer throw.