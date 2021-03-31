Home / Sports / Schiel earns NSIC weekly award

Schiel earns NSIC weekly award

Tue, 03/30/2021 - 2:56pm mikecarnes

Wayne State College junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil was named the first NSIC Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week of the spring season following her performance at the season-opening Wildcat Outdoor Classic Friday and Saturday in Wayne.

Scheil posted two NCAA provisional marks in the weight throw and shot put to start the outdoor season.  She started the meet with a third-place finish in the weight throw at 194 feet, 9 inches, the second-best throw in NCAA Division II to start the outdoor season. Scheil then took second place in the shot put at 45-10, a mark that currently ranks sixth in NCAA Division II.

Wayne State will continue their outdoor season on Saturday, April 3 at the UNK Central Nebraska Challenge in Kearney starting at 11 a.m.

