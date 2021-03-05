Schiel is NSIC Women's Field Athlete of the Year

Wayne State College junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil was named the NSIC Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.

Scheil was a repeat champion in the weight throw at last weekend’s NSIC Indoor Championshipswith a new school record mark of 67 feet, 9 3/4 inches. She eclipsed the previous school mark of 67-0 set in 2018 by Michaela Dendinger, who placed second at the NCAA Div. II Indoor Championships with that mark. Scheil also earned a fifth-place medal in the shot put with an NCAA provisional mark of 45-1 1/2 to score 14 of Wayne State’s 22 points at the NSIC meet.

This season, Scheil won the weight throw in three of the six meets she competed at and was named the NSIC Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week Feb. 15 after winning the weight throw at the Ichobod Invite in Topeka, Kan., with an NCAA automatic qualifying mark of 65-2 1/4, which was then bettered by more than two feet at last weekend’s NSIC Indoor Championships in Mankato.

Scheil will compete on Thursday, March 11 at the Div. Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships and enters the meet as the No. 1 qualifier from the regular season with her top mark. Scheil is now a three-time indoor national qualifier in the weight throw for the Wildcats.

Since the award began in 2005, Scheil is the sixth Wildcat to be voted by league coaches as Indoor Field Athlete of the Year, joining Tanna Walford (2005), Katie Wilson (2006), Paige Pollard (2012), Carly Fehringer (2014) and Michaela Dendinger (2018).