Seniors end season 20-3 with Bennington Tourney exit

The Wayne American Legion Post 43 Seniors saw their season come to an end Friday with two losses in the Covid-19 State Tournament in Bennington.

On Thursday, the Seniors opened with a 4-2 win over Alliance. Wayne’s offense was buoyed by doubles from Hagan Miller, Gunnar Jorgensen and Josh Lutt, while Miller, Jacob Kneifl, Reid Korth and Tyrus Eischeid scored runs.

Defensively, Kneifl pitched six innings, striking out nine and allowing seven hits and two walks. Trevor DeBoer picked up the win in relief.

Wayne’s fortunes turned on Friday, losing to Concordia 7-6 and falling to Blair 9-3.

In the first game, Concordia got a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh to come away with the win.

Brock Hopkins had two singles and Kneifl and Brandon Bartos both added hits. DeBoer scored twice and Miller, Max Miller and Korth each scored run.

Eischeid was the losing pitcher in the opener, going 2 1/2 innings before Korth and Hagan Miller came on in relief.

In the final game, Kneifl, Bartos, Korth and Jorgensen all had hits and Kneifl, Bartos and Hopkins scored runs. DeBoer threw five innings in the loss, while Lutt pitched in relief.

The Wayne Seniors finished the season with a 20-3 record.