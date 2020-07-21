Home / Sports / Seniors see first loss, go 3-1 at Springfield

Seniors see first loss, go 3-1 at Springfield

Tue, 07/21/2020 - 5:35pm mikecarnes

An 11-game winning streak came to an end for the Wayne American Legion Post 43 Seniors in a 9-1 loss to Waverly Friday in the first day of a three-day tournament in Springfield.

Josh Lutt singled and Jacob Kneifl scored to account for the Wayne offense. Trevor DeBoer was roughed up for seven hits in three innings and struck out three before Reid Korth and Blake Bartos came on in relief.

On Saturday, Tyrus Eisched broke a tie with a two-run homer in the eighth inning to give Wayne a 5-3 win over Mount Michael.

Hagan Miller tripled and Lutt had two singles to highlight the offensive effort. Kneifl, Bartos, Gunnar Jorgensen and Max Miller all had hits. Lutt got the win on the mound, going the distance with six hits and seven strikeouts.

On Sunday, Wayne shut out host Springfield 8-0 in five innings Kneifl and Jorgensen each had two hits, Hopkins doubled and Bartos Miller, Korth, DeBoer and Lutt all had hits. Lutt scored two runs, and Kneifl threw a two-hit shutout, striking out six.

In the final game of the tournament, Wayne beat Ashland 5-3.

Eischeid led the offense with a pair of doubles, Bartos added a double and Kneifl, Korth and Lutt had singles. Scoring were Miller, Korth, Jorgensen, Hopkins and Eischeid.

Eischeid went six innings and struck out six to get the win. Korth earned the save, striking out three in the final inning.

In other action, the 13-1 Seniors handled Scribner/Snyder/Hooper 13-4 in a five-inning matchup.

Jorgensen led the way with three hits while Korth had a double and a triple. Lutt also had two hits, DeBoer doubled and Kneifl singled. Kneifl, Bartos, Miller, Korth and Lutt each scored twice. On the mound, Lutt pitched two innings before EIscheid came on in relief to get the win, allowing five hits.

Wayne hosts Crofton in their home finale on Thursday.

