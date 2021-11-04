Sioux Falls upsets No. 13 Wayne State in straight sets

The 13th-ranked Wayne State volleyball team could not overcome a hot-hitting Sioux Falls club that posted a .391 attack percentage in defeating the Wildcats Tuesday evening, 26-24, 25-19 and 25-22 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The first set featured 15 ties and seven lead changes between the two clubs. With WSC leading 20-17, Sioux Falls scored four straight points, highlighted by three consecutive blocks, to take a 21-20 lead.

Wayne State responded with three straight kills by Kelsie Cada to regain a 23-21 lead and had set point at 24-23 following a Jaz DeHaan kill, but USF got three straight kills to close out the set. Cada had seven kills in the opening set for the Wildcats followed by Taya Beller with four.

The Wildcats held the lead early in the second set, but the Cougars rallied thanks to a sizzling .536 attack percentage with 16 kills and just one error as Sioux Falls took the second set. Beller had six kills for WSC with Cada adding five.

Wayne State trailed early in the third set 7-3 and battled back several times to tie the score as late as 20-20 before the Cougars completed the sweep. Maggie Brahmer and Beller each had four kills for the Wildcats in the final set.

Sioux Falls finished the match with a .391 attack percentage compared to .279 for the Wildcats. USF held a 52-44 edge in kills while WSC had one more dig than the Cougars 38-37. The Cougars had a 6-3 advantage in service aces and 6-4 favor in blocks.

Cada led the Wildcats in hitting with 15 kills followed by Beller with 14. Rachel Walker was credited with 37 set assists while Alaina Wolff posted a team-high eight digs.

Wayne State (18-6, 11-5 NSIC) will be on the road this weekend, visiting Bemidji State Friday at 6 p.m. and Minnesota Crookston Saturday at 1 p.m.