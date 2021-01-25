Softball camp set for Feb. 7

Wayne State College will host a softball high school prospect camp on Sunday, Feb. 7 in the WSC Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., with registration starting at 8 a.m.

The camp will cover all aspects of the game that include pitching, catching, defense, hitting and base running. It is open to all players ages 13-18 and will help develop the skills needed for pitching, catching, defense, base running and hitting. This is a fast-paced skills camp with feedback provided to help prepare for collegiate level softball.

Cost of the camp is $100 and includes lunch and a camp t-shirt.

All athletes should come dressed for participation. It is recommended that athletes bring tennis shoes, glove, bat, batting gloves and water bottle and catchers need to bring their own equipment.

Registration and payment for the camp will only be accepted online at www.wscsoftballcamps.com.