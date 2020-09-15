Home / Sports / Sweetland is state's all-time winningest coach after 15-1 win

Sweetland is state's all-time winningest coach after 15-1 win

Mon, 09/14/2020 - 11:27pm mikecarnes

Rob Sweetland won his 519th game as Wayne High's softball coach Monday, moving him to the top of the all-time list in state high school history after the Blue Devils blew out West Point-Beemer 15-1.

The Blue Devils put up nine runs in the first inning and got a home run from Brooklyn Kruse to highlight the blowout win. Kendall Dorey and Hope O'Reilly each had three hits and four RBI's to help out at the plate as the Blue Devils put the game away early, adding six runs in the second and ending the game on the 12-run mercy rule after three innings.

 

