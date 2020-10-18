Three area teams make eight-man playoffs

Three area schools will be extending their seasons in football this year as playoff brackets for the two eight-man classes were announced Saturday by the NSAA.

In Class D-1, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3) earned the No. 11 seed in the East bracket and will go on the road to face Thayer Central (6-2) in the first round Thursday at Hebron. Wakefield finished the season 7-0 but was not eligible to compete in the playoffs due to enrollment figures.

In Class D-2, both Allen and Winside are in the playoffs. Allen (6-0) is the No. 4 seed in the East bracket and will host Johnson-Brock (3-5) in a Thursday matchup. Winside (5-3) will have a rematch with Wynot (5-1) in a matchup of the No. 3 and No. 14 seeds Thursday in Wynot.

The D-1 and D-2 brackets are as follows:

Class D-1

East Division

No. 16 Southern (3-4) at No. 1 Tri County (7-0)

No. 9 Lourdes CC (5-2) at No. 8 Humphrey/LHF (4-2)

No. 12 Freeman (5-2) at No. 5 Weeping Water (6-1)

No. 13 Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at No. 4 Lutheran High NE (7-1)

No. 14 EMF (4-3) at No. 3 Stanton (6-1)

No. 11 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3) at No. 6 Thayer Central (6-2)

No. 10 Howells-Dodge (6-2) at No. 7 Guardian Angels CC (3-4)

No. 15 Clarkson/Leigh (4-4) at No. 2 Cross County (8-0)

West Division

No. 16 North Central (4-4) at No. 1 Burwell (8-0)

No. 9 Arcadia-Loup City (5-3) at No. 8 Amherst (5-3)

No. 12 Hemingford (6-2) at No. 5 Nebraska Christian (4-2)

No. 13 Hitchcock County (6-2) at No. 4 Elm Creek (7-1)

No. 14 Elkhorn Valley (5-3) at No. 3 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1)

No. 11 Southern Valley (5-3) at No. 6 Hi-Line (4-3)

No. 10 Cambridge (3-3) at No. 7 Suterland (5-3)

No. 15 Anselmo-Merna (4-4) at No. 2 Dundy County-Stratton (7-0)

Class D-2

East Division

No. 16 Fullerton (2-4) at No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (6-1)

No. 9 Creighton (6-2) at No. 8 Osmond (5-2)

No. 12 Niobrara/Verdigre (2-3) at No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (7-1)

No. 13 Johnson-Brock (3-5) at No. 4 Allen (6-0)

No. 14 Winside (5-3) at No. 3 Wynot (5-1)

No. 11 Pender (5-3) at No. 6 Osceola (7-0)

No. 10 Mead (4-4) at No. 7 Bloomfield (4-3)

No. 15 Elgin/Pope John (3-5) at No. 2 BDS (7-0)

West Division

No. 16 Blue Hill (1-6) vs. No. 1 Central Valley (6-0)

No. 9 Medicine Valley (7-1) at No. 8 Garden County (6-2)

No. 12 Leyton (5-3) at No. 5 Loomis (7-1)

No. 13 Palmer (3-5) at No. 4 Kenesaw (6-1)

No. 14 Sandhills Valley (4-4) at No. 3 St. Mary’s (8-0)

No. 11 Mullen (6-2) at No. 6 Pleasanton (7-1)

No. 10 Ansley-Litchfield (5-3) at No. 7 Riverside (3-3)

No. 15 Axtell (3-5) at No. 2 Sandhills/Thedford (8-0)