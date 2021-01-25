Three POW’s in a row for WSC’s Janssen

Wayne State College junior Jordan Janssen was named the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week for the third straight week following his performances in two Wildcat home games against Upper Iowa over the weekend.

Janssen, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged a double-double for the second straight weekend with 17.5 points and 13 rebounds per game in a home split vs. Upper Iowa. Janssen had 23 points and 16 rebounds while making 10-of-15 shots from the field in Friday’s 99-71 win over the Peacocks and produced 12 points and 10 rebounds Saturday in an 82-74 setback to UIU.

For the weekend, Janssen shot 63.6 percent from the field (14-of-22) and 77.8 percent (7-of-9) at the free throw line. He also averaged three blocks and three assists per game. Janssen has posted three straight double-doubles and has four on the season.

This season, Janssen is averaging 18.5 points (5th NSIC) and 10.3 rebounds (2nd NSIC) per contest while shooting 57.7 percent from the field (5th NSIC). He also ranks sixth in the NSIC in blocked shots per game (1.6) and is tied for 11th in assists per game (3.0).

It’s the fifth time in his Wildcat career that Janssen has been selected NSIC South Division Player of the Week.