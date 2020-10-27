Home / Sports / Three Wayne runners battle cold at state

Three Wayne runners battle cold at state

Mon, 10/26/2020 - 7:01pm mikecarnes

With wind chills nearing the teens, runners from across the state battled the elements and the always-challenging Kearney Country Club course in action at the State Cross Country Championships on Friday.

 

Wayne had three runners competing in Class C races, with returning medalist Laura Hasemann and freshman Frantzdie Barner running in the girls race and freshman Jesus Zavala participating in the boys race.

 

In girls action, Hasemann finished 27th in a time of 21:05.3, while Barner was 76th in a time of 22:43.2.

 

In the boys race, Zavala ran a solid race in his debut, just missing the medal stand with a 16th place finish. His time of 17:20.9 was seven seconds behind Ty Brockhaus of Malcolm, who was the last of the 15 medalists in Class C.

