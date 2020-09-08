Virtual Run for the Paw event set

Wayne State College athletics and Pac N Save of Wayne have teamed up to host the inaugural Run for the Paw Virtual 5K set for Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

Cost for the event is $25 with each entry receiving a Wayne State t-shirt. Sign-up is available by logging onto www.wsc.edu/alumni-events.

“With the postponement of fall sports and homecoming events, we wanted to find ways to keep our fans and supporters engaged with Wayne State athletics and have some fun while doing it,” remarked Megan Finn, organizer of the event and Director of Athletic Development at Wayne State College. “The best part about a virtual event is that the Wildcat community can participate from anywhere.”

Prizes will be awarded for fastest male and female runners along with the best post-race selfie. Participants must email a picture of results/selfies to Megan Finn at mefinn1@wsc.edu by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 3 to qualify for prizes, with winners announced on Oct. 5.

Proceeds from the event go towards funding student-athlete scholarships at Wayne State College. The event is also a fun way for coaches, staff and student athletes to have a healthy competition between programs, promote wellness and exercising and engage Wildcat fans and supporters from all across the country.

For more information on the inaugural Run for the Paw Virtual 5K event, contact Megan Finn and 402-369-0979 or e-mail mefinn1@wsc.edu.