Wakefield boys finish 10th in Class C; Puppe wins hurdles title

OMAHA — Area athletes came home with some solid medal-winning efforts during the final day of Class C action at the State Track and Field Championships

Deagan Puppe of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge brought home a state championship, winning by three-hundredths of a second in the boys 110-meter final with a time of 15.18 seconds. He ran his personal best of 15.05 seconds in Friday’s preliminaries.

Wakefield’s boys 400-meter relay of Logan Bokemper, Blake Brown, Sam Nuno and Justin Erb) earned runner-up honors running out of the slow heat, finishing with a time of 44.30 seconds. The 1,600-meter relay of Bokemper, Erb, Brown and Gabe Lamprecht finished were nudged at the finish to take runner-up honors in a time of 3:25.49.

Also earning runner-up honors was Wakefield freshman Jordan Metzler, who won two medals on the day. She took second in the 400-meter dash in 58.59 seconds and was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.36, both personal bests.

Anna Lundahl of Wakefield and Jordyn Carr of Tri County Northeast both earned third-place medals. Lundahl carried the bronze in the girls discus with a best throw of 125 feet, 7 inches, and Carr was third in the girls long jump with a best effort of 16-11.

Wakefield’s Justin Erb earned an individual medal with a sixth-place finish in the boys 400, and Lgan Bokemper was eighth in the 100.

For Tri County Northeast, Alli Jackson placed seventh in the 400-meter dash and joined Carr, Brianna Bousquet and Brynn Schock in a seventh—place finish in the 1,600-meter relay.

Class C Results

Top 10 Teams

BOYS — Aquinas 53, Grand Island CC 45.5, Norfolk Catholic 39, Wilber-Clatonia 36, Freeman 35, Southern 30, Cedar Catholic 26, Sutton 25, Battle Creek 24, Wakefield 20. LCC tied or 24th with 10 points.

GIRLS — Chase County 68, Hastings SC 49, Battle Creek 41, Lincoln Lutheran 40, Crofton 38.5, Superior 31, Syracuse 30, David City 26, Wisner-Pilger 25, Norfolk Catholic 24. Wakefield was 13th with 19 points. Tri County NE was 20th with 10 points.

Area Medalists

(NOTE: DNQ denote Did Not Qualify for finals)

Girls Long Jump — 3. Jordyn Carr, TCNE, 16-11 1/2; Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 15-1 3/4 (DNQ)

Girls High Jump — Eric Wolfgram, LCC, 4-8 (DNQ)

Girls Discus — 3. Anna Lundahl, Wakefield, 125-7

Boys Triple Jump — Cade Johnson, Wakefield, 41-0 3/4 (DNQ)

Girls 800 — 9. Alli Jackson, TCNE, 2:22.84

Boys 400 Relay — 2. Wakefield (Bokemper, Brown, Nuno, Erb), 44.30

Boys 110 Hurdles — 1. Deagan Puppe, LCC, 15.18

Boys 100 — 8. Logan Bokemper, Wakefield, 11.22

Girls 400 — 2. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 58.59; 7. Alli Jackson, TCNE, 1:01.29

Boys 400 — 6. Justin Erb, Wakefield, 50.94

Girls 300 Hurdles — 4. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 46.36

Boys 1,600 — 19. Cade Johnson, Wakefield, 4:53.70

Girls 1,600 Relay — 7. TCNE (Bosquet, Carr, Jackson, Schock), 4:12.46

Boys 1,600 Relay — 2. Wakefield (Erb, Bokemper, Lamprecht, Brown), 3:25.49