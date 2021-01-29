Walling’s buzzer-beater nets boys win; girls defeated

It was a wild finish to Wayne’s boys-girls basketball doubleheader with West Point on Thursday. The girls dropped a 60-43 decision, but the boys came back with an exciting finish to post a 33-30 win over the Cadets.

The boys game went down to the wire and Wayne had the final say in the matter. Check out the video of Tanner Walling’s game-winning 3-pointer from 28 feet out to give the Blue Devils the victory.

Walling’s nine points led the way for the Blue Devils. Brandon Bartos added eight points, Sedjro Agoumba had seven, Daniel Judd scored six and Andrew Jones had three.

The girls game was a close one until the fourth, when the Lady Cadets offense took over and they outscored Wayne 20-10 in the final eight minutes for the win.

Rubie Klausen hit for a team-high 15 points in the effort while Brooklyn Kruse added eight points. Madi Urbanec scored six, Katy Jones and Emily Longe each had five and Kierah Haase and Frantzdie Barner had two apiece.

The two teams begin Mid State Conference play this weekend with the girls playing in the play-in game at home on Saturday against Boone Central/Newman Grove. Check the mywaynenews.com website for the complete tournament schedule.