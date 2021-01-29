Home / Sports / Walling’s buzzer-beater nets boys win; girls defeated

Walling’s buzzer-beater nets boys win; girls defeated

Fri, 01/29/2021 - 6:48am mikecarnes

It was a wild finish to Wayne’s boys-girls basketball doubleheader with West Point on Thursday. The girls dropped a 60-43 decision, but the boys came back with an exciting finish to post a 33-30 win over the Cadets.

The boys game went down to the wire and Wayne had the final say in the matter. Check out the video of Tanner Walling’s game-winning 3-pointer from 28 feet out to give the Blue Devils the victory.

Walling’s nine points led the way for the Blue Devils. Brandon Bartos added eight points, Sedjro Agoumba had seven, Daniel Judd scored six and Andrew Jones had three.

The girls game was a close one until the fourth, when the Lady Cadets offense took over and they outscored Wayne 20-10 in the final eight minutes for the win.

Rubie Klausen hit for a team-high 15 points in the effort while Brooklyn Kruse added eight points. Madi Urbanec scored six, Katy Jones and Emily Longe each had five and Kierah Haase and Frantzdie Barner had two apiece.

The two teams begin Mid State Conference play this weekend with the girls playing in the play-in game at home on Saturday against Boone Central/Newman Grove. Check the mywaynenews.com website for the complete tournament schedule.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here