Walling in the hunt after first day at state

COLUMBUS — Wayne High junior Tanner Walling is in the thick of the medal chase after the first day of the Class B State Boys Golf Championships.

Walling fired an 81 on the first day at the Columbus Elks Club, tying him with two other golfers for 14th place after the first day of the two-day, 36-hole competition.

Bo Armstrong finished the first day with an 89, tying him for 42nd place in the 75-golfer field. Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn Mount Michael leads the pack after the first day with a 1-under par 71.

Action continues Wednesday with the final round. The top 15 golfers earn medals.