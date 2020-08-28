Watters wins 200th as Winside passes Plainiview

Winside volleyball coach Teresa Watters picked up her 200th career win as head coach as the Winside volleyball team swept Plainview in the season opener for both teams, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11.

Leading the way was Brooklyn Behmer with nine kills and 10 set assists, while McKenna Russell had eight kills and 15 assists. Kati Topp and Hope Cummins each had five kills and Jaden Rastede had two.

Russell had seven ace serve and Ashelyn Abler added three, with Cummins recording four blocks. Abler had 13 digs, Russell picked up seven and Behmer added six.