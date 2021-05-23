Wayne’s Evans takes runner-up in 300 hurdles
OMAHA — Layne Evans led the Wayne High boys track team to a 25th place finish in the Class B edition of the State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium.
The Blue Devil senior claimed runner-up honors in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing second with a personal-best and school record time of 40.17 seconds. He also joined Alex Phelps, Sedjro Agoumba and Reece Jaqua on the 1,600-meter relay team that finished eighth in a team-best time of 3:30.96.
Class B State Track Meet
Top 10 Teams
BOYS — Hastings 47, Waverly 46, Norris 37, McCook 36, Omaha Skutt 33, Aurora 33, Pierce 32, St. Paul 31, Boys Town 28, Seward 27. Wayne tied for 25th place with 9 points.
GIRLS — York 63, Elkhorn North 62.5, Blair 46, Sidney 44, Waverly 37, Northwest 37, Arlington 36, McCook 32.5, Elkhorn 26, Holdrege 24. Wayne did not score.
Wayne Results
Boys 1,600 — 20. Jesus Zavala, Wayne, 4:48.60
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles — 2. Layne Evans, Wayne, 40.17
Boys 1,600 Relay — 8. Wayne (Phelps, Agoumba, Jaqua, Evans), 3:30.96.