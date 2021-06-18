Wayne 12U girls qualify for Class C state tournament

Wayne’s 12U Dirt Devils will be a part of the Class C state softball tournament next month thanks to their strong showing at districts. Wayne went 2-2 in Blair over the weekend to move its overall record to 10-10. In their final game of the district tourney Saturday evening, the Wayne girls fell just short against Norfolk Kelly’s 12U, 5-4, in extra innings. Reagan McGuire was all hustle as she managed to get a hard-earned inside the park home run, as well as a single, to lead the Dirt Devil bats. Also hitting for singles were Courtney Roeber, Jordyn Gamble and Anna Dutcher.

Kinnley McGuire pitched the first six innings with six strikeouts before R. McGuire came in for the final inning to get one K. Just a few hours earlier, Wayne celebrated a 7-3 win over WDSA (Wahoo). In that outing, Caylie Hopkins recorded a pair of singles, Dutcher doubled and Kassidee Holz singled. R. McGuire pitched, sitting five batters this time out. Saturday’s second game for the local 12s featured a no-hitter pitching performance from Gamble, who had four strikeouts to lead Wayne past the Millard United Sports All-Stars, 9-1.

Devils getting hits during this outing were R. McGuire (two singles), Justice Olson (double), Roeber (single) and Holz (single). Wayne actually dropped its first district matchup to an area foe Saturday morning, falling to the West Point Yellow Jackets, 8-2. Alexis Legler and Roeber both singled in the loss, while the McGuire girls both pitched for two strikeouts each for the Dirt Devils. Prior to districts, the Wayne 12s played a tune-up doubleheader at Logan View, outscoring their opponent 33-0 over the course of two games.

The first game set the tone for the rest of the night, as Wayne outshined LV, 20-0, in just three innings. Roeber and Olson each mustered up a pair of singles, and McKenna Mattison and Gamble also contributed with singles. R. McGuire pitched the first two innings with six strikeouts. Then Gamble pitched the third inning, recording two strikeouts. The second game was much of the same, as Wayne racked up hit after hit to post a 13-0 final score after just two and a half innings against Logan View.

Gamble singled twice in the night cap. Others who made it to first base on hits included Sydney Nelson, R. McGuire, Olson, Mattison and Holz. K. McGuire started the game on the pitcher’s mound and threw for five K’s in just two innings of work. Olson pitched the third inning with two strikeouts of her own.