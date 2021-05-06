Home / Sports / Wayne baseball wins district opener

Wayne baseball wins district opener

Thu, 05/06/2021 - 11:26pm mikecarnes

Wayne scored eight runs in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie and go on to a 12-2 win over Douglas County West in the first round of the B-1 district tournament Thursday at Duncan Field in Hastings.

Wayne scored two in the first on an RBI double by Brooks Kniefl, scoring Reid Korth, and a wild pitch that scored a second run.

The Falcons tied the game in the top of the fourth, but Wayne responded with an eight-run showing in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by a bases-clearing double by Kneifl and run-scoring singles by Toby Braun and Kaleb Moormeier.

Kneifl was 4-for-4 with five RBI's to lead an 11-hit attack for the Blue Devils. Moormeier added two hits. Jacob Kneifl struck out five in three innings of work to get the win, with James Dorcey pitching two innings of relief.

Wayne plays Plattsmouth on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner advances to Saturday's championship game.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here