Wayne baseball wins district opener

Wayne scored eight runs in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie and go on to a 12-2 win over Douglas County West in the first round of the B-1 district tournament Thursday at Duncan Field in Hastings.

Wayne scored two in the first on an RBI double by Brooks Kniefl, scoring Reid Korth, and a wild pitch that scored a second run.

The Falcons tied the game in the top of the fourth, but Wayne responded with an eight-run showing in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by a bases-clearing double by Kneifl and run-scoring singles by Toby Braun and Kaleb Moormeier.

Kneifl was 4-for-4 with five RBI's to lead an 11-hit attack for the Blue Devils. Moormeier added two hits. Jacob Kneifl struck out five in three innings of work to get the win, with James Dorcey pitching two innings of relief.

Wayne plays Plattsmouth on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner advances to Saturday's championship game.