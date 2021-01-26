Wayne boys second, girls eighth in tourney seeds

The Wayne High boys are the No. 2 seed and the Blue Devil girls drew the eighth seed for the Mid State Conference basketball tournament that begins play on Saturday.

The girls will be in the play-in bracket and will host Boone Central/Newman Grove on Saturday at a time yet to be determined. The winner will move into the eight-team bracket and face top-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in West Point.

The Wayne boys will host BC/NG in the first round of the boys bracket in a 2 vs. 7 game at 7:15 p.m. at Wayne High School. The other first-round matchup at Wayne will include No. 3 Cedar Catholic and No. 6 Battle Creek at 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals are Thursday for the girls and Friday for the boys. All placement games are Saturday at Battle Creek.

Boys Bracket

Saturday, Jan. 30

(8) GACC vs. (9) Crofton, TBD at GACC

Monday, Feb. 1

at Wayne High

(3) Hartington CC vs. (6) Battle Creek, 5:30 p.m.

(2) Wayne vs. (7) BC/NG, 7:15 p.m.

at Pierce

(4) Norfolk Catholic vs. (5) O’Neill, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

(1) Pierce vs. GACC/Crofton winner, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5

at Battle Creek

Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

at Norfolk Catholic

Consolation semis, 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Fifth-place game, 11:45 a.m.

Consolation game, 3:30 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Girls Bracket

Saturday, Jan. 30

(8) Wayne vs. (9) BC/NG, TBD at Wayne

Monday, Feb. 1

at GACC

(1) GACC vs. Wayne/BCNG winner, 5:30 p.m.

(4) Hartington CC vs. (5) Pierce, 7:15 p.m.

at O’Neill

(3) Crofton vs. (6) Norfolk Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

(2) O’Neill vs. (7) Battle Creek, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 4

at Battle Creek

Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

at Norfolk Catholic

Consolation semis, 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Fifth-place game, 10 a.m.

Consolation game, 1:30 p.m.

Championship game, 5:15 p.m.