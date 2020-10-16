Wayne cross country sending three to state

The Wayne High cross country teams will send three individual runners to next week’s State Cross Country Championships in Kearney.

Laura Hasemann will make her second trip to state after a fourth-place finish a year ago, and will be joined by Frantzdie Barner, who is making her first trip to state. The duo finished seventh and 11th, respectively, in the C-2 district race Thursday in Albion.

Also making his first trip to state is Jesus Zavala, who posted a sixth-place finish in the boys race to earn his first trip to state competition.

The Wayne girls team just missed out on a trip to state, finishing fourth as a team. The top three teams advance to next week's state race in Kearney.

C-2 District

Girls Team Standings (Top 3 to state)

Boone Central/Newman Grove 27, Pierce 35, Columbus Scotus 44, Wayne 66, Battle Creek 88, O’Neill 90, Logan VIew 110, Hartington-Newcastle 119, West Point-Beemer 149.

Area Results (Top 15 to state)

WAYNE -- 7. Laura Hasemann, 21:28; 11. Frantzdie Barner, 21:51; 22. Andi Belt, 23:40; 26. Raegan Maas, 24:27; 34. Erin Avery, 25:24; 46. Maria Vergara, 29:36.

Boys Team Standings (Top 3 to state)

Pierce 34, Columbus Scotus 48, O’Neill 66, Boone Central/Newman Grove 70, Hartington-Newcastle 106, Wayne 109, West Point-Beemer 112, Battle Creek 133, Logan View 137, Columbus Lakeview 144, Madison 191, Winnebago 217.

Area Results (Top 15 to state)

WAYNE -- 6. Jesus Zavala, 17:28; 33. Alex Frank, 19:37; 34. Christopher Woerdemann, 19:41; 36. Calvin Starzl, 19:54; 41. Ethan McCraney, 20:21; 43. Treyton Blecke, 20:29.