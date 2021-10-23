Wayne falls to Pierce, should make playoffs

Pierce took control in the second half and held off a late Wayne comeback to post a 35-27 win in the season finale for both teams Friday at Pierce High School.

Although the loss dropped the Blue Devils to 5-4 on the season, they should still qualify for the Class C-1 playoffs. Official pairings will be announced Saturday.

Wayne led for most of the first half, scoring on their opening drive with a short touchdown pass from Tanner Walling to Daniel Judd for a 7-0 and making it 14-7 with a Brandon Bartos touchdown in the second quarter.

Pierce came back, though, scoring a pair of touchdowns to take a 21-14 halftime lead and then scoring again in the third to make it 28-14.

Wayne rallied with a touchdown to get within one score, but Pierce put it out of reach with a late touchdown. Walling and Alex Phelps connected on a touchdown pass on the game’s final play to account for the final score.