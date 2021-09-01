Wayne golfers second in triangular

The Wayne Blue Devils girls golf team traveled to Antelope Country Club in Neligh to take on Battle Creek and Elkhorn Valley in triangular action.

Battle Creek ended up winning the triangular shooting with a team score of 200. Wayne shot a 239 to earn second and Elkhorn Valley shot 268 to finish third.

Leading the way for Wayne was Riley Haschke, shooting a 48 and earning second-place individual honors. Other scorers for Wayne were Joslyn Johnson (53), Jamie Janke (66) and Lindsay Niemann (72).

Wayne next travels to Stanton on Thursday for the Stanton Invite.