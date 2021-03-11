Home / Sports / Wayne High School seeking Athletic Hall of Fame nominations

Wayne High School seeking Athletic Hall of Fame nominations

Thu, 03/11/2021 - 11:04am claraosten

To recognize exceptional achievements of Wayne High School athletes, coaches and teams who have made worthy contributions to the athletic program, the Hall of Fame Board is accepting nominations for the “Athletic Hall of Fame”.  

To be considered for the Hall of Fame, a period of five years must have passed since graduation for an athlete, a period of five years since leaving Wayne High School must have passed for coaches and a period of five years since a team was a champion at state to be eligible. 

Nomination forms for former athletes/coaches/teams may be obtained at the Wayne Jr/Sr High School office or by visiting the Wayne Schools web page. 

Deadline for nominations is: Friday, March 19, 2021.  Nominations must be submitted to: Dave Wragge, Athletic Director, Wayne Jr/Sr High School, 611 W. 7th St., Wayne, Neb. 68787 or e-mail to: dawragg1@waynebluedevils.org or lodicke1@waynebluedevils.org.

