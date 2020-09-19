Wayne loses overtime thriller, 28-20

In a battle of top-five ranked teams and a rematch of last year's playoffs, No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood upset top-ranked Wayne 28-20 in overtime Friday at Wayne State College's Cunningham Field.

Wayne took a 12-0 lead in the second quarter on a five-yard run by Victor Kniesche and a 52-yard gallop by Reid Korth, but Ashland-Greenwood would take momentum into the locker room at the half with a late touchdown that cut the deficit to 12-7.

The Bluejays took the lead late in the third quarter, but Wayne bounced back with a nine-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a nine-yard run by Korth to make it 20-14 with 7:04 to go.

Ashland-Greenwood would score again with less than four minutes to play, but Wayne blocked the point-after attempt to leave the score tied at 20-20. Neither team could score in the final moments of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

The Bluejays went first in the extra session and scored on a four-yard run by Matthew Schuster, who also ran in the two-point conversion to give the visitors the lead. Wayne's hopes to tie the game ended on an interception, giving the visitors the hard-fought win.

Complete story and details in next week's Wayne Herald.

Other area scores:

Osmond 50, Winside 28 (Thursday)

Allen 50, Homer 13

LCC 34, Elkhorn Valley 14

Wakefield at Lutheran High NE (Saturday, 1 p.m.)