Home / Sports / Wayne netters drop five-set match at Ponca

Wayne netters drop five-set match at Ponca

Fri, 08/27/2021 - 11:11pm mikecarnes

The Wayne High volleyball team took the first two sets and led 14-10 in the third before Ponca turned the momentum around and came away with a five-set win over the Blue Devils, winning 16-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-11.

The Blue Devils played well in the early going and had the momentum in their favor before Ponca came back in the third set, and Wayne wasn’t able to get the momentum back as they dropped their first match of the season.

Kate Hill and Rubie Klausen both had 13 kills to lead the Blue Devils, while Mady Sievers added six kills and Leah Perry put down five kills and three blocks. Kiara Krusemark had 36 set assists.

Defensively, Reagan Backer led the team with 30 digs, Klausen had 26 digs, Sievers had 22, Krusemark posted 19 and Jaycee Bruns had 10. Courtney Brink had six digs while Perry, Hill and Faith Powicki each had three.

Wayne will be back in action next week at the Northeast Nebraska Shootout, set for Sept. 2 and Sept. 4 in Wisner.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Smaller Plate, Lower Weight?
    August 23, 2021
    Most of us struggle to control our weight. Still, obesity continues to be a major public health concern for adults and children. The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) notes that for...

  • Suzanne Penn of the Support Staff Breakfast Group serves ice cream to Linda Raveling (center) and Jason Barelman of Career Services during an ice cream social in the Student Center, Aug. 15. (From 8-23-2001)
    Memory Lane - August 23, 2001
    August 23, 2021
    From the August 23, 2001 edition of The Wayne Herald: Getting ready for the year Suzanne Penn of the Support Staff Breakfast Group serves ice cream to Linda Raveling(center) and Jason...

  • Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24 - 8-17-1961
    Memory Lane - August 17, 1961
    August 17, 2021
    From the August 17, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:  Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24The Dixon County Fair begins next Thursday at Concord and will continue through...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here