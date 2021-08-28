Wayne netters drop five-set match at Ponca

The Wayne High volleyball team took the first two sets and led 14-10 in the third before Ponca turned the momentum around and came away with a five-set win over the Blue Devils, winning 16-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-11.

The Blue Devils played well in the early going and had the momentum in their favor before Ponca came back in the third set, and Wayne wasn’t able to get the momentum back as they dropped their first match of the season.

Kate Hill and Rubie Klausen both had 13 kills to lead the Blue Devils, while Mady Sievers added six kills and Leah Perry put down five kills and three blocks. Kiara Krusemark had 36 set assists.

Defensively, Reagan Backer led the team with 30 digs, Klausen had 26 digs, Sievers had 22, Krusemark posted 19 and Jaycee Bruns had 10. Courtney Brink had six digs while Perry, Hill and Faith Powicki each had three.

Wayne will be back in action next week at the Northeast Nebraska Shootout, set for Sept. 2 and Sept. 4 in Wisner.