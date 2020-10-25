Home / Sports / Wayne on the road for first round of playoffs

Wayne on the road for first round of playoffs

Sat, 10/24/2020 - 12:02pm mikecarnes

The Wayne High football team drew the No. 9 seed and will play on the road in the first round of the Class C-1 state playoffs.

The Blue Devils will travel to Hastings to face No. 8 seed Adams Central in the first round on Friday, Oct. 30. The winner will face either Ashland-Greenwood or Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in the second round of the 16-team tournament.

The tournament bracket is as follows:

No. 16 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (7-2) at No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)
No. 9 Wayne (6-3) at No. 8 Adams Central (7-2)
No. 12 Battle Creek (6-3) at No. 5 Auburn (7-1)
No. 13 Chadron (6-2) at No. 4 Kearney Catholic (7-1)
No. 14 Cozad (6-3) at No. 3 St. Paul (8-1)
No. 11 Gothenburg (6-3) at No. 6 Lincoln Christian (7-1)
No. 10 Mitchell (8-1) at No. 7 Wahoo (6-2)
No. 15 West Point-Beemer (6-3) at No. 2 Pierce (8-0)

