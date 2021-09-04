Wayne rolls to 40-20 win over West Point-Beemer

West Point-Beemer scored on their first possession, but it was all Wayne after that as the Blue Devils posted a 40-20 win Friday at Cunningham Field.

Wayne took the lead for good on their first possession after the Cadets' score, as Tanner Walling hooked up with Alex Phelps for a 49-yard touchdown pass. Yair Alcantara's point-after kick made it 7-6 with 7:18 to go in the opening period.

Wayne scored again in the first period on a six-yard run by Brandon Bartos, then went to the air again midway through the second period as Walling found Alcantara for a 33-yard pitch-and-catch to make it 20-6 at intermission.

Eli Barner scored his first career touchdown on the opening drive of the second half, rolling in from five yards out to make it 26-6, and Bartos followed later in the period when he picked off a pass and took it all the way on a 39-yard gallop to make it 33-6 after three quarters.

Wayne scored early in the fourth on a 20-yard run by Tanner Walling. The Cadets scored twice against the Wayne JV defense to account for the final tallies of the night.

Wayne is 2-0 on the season and faces their first big test at Columbus Lakeview, who lost 21-20 to defending state champion Pierce on Friday night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. next Friday at Lakeview High School.