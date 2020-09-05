Wayne runners earn three medals at BCNG Invite

The Wayne High cross country boys and girls combined for a trio of medals during their season-opening meet at the Boone Central/Newman Grove Invitational at Albion Country Club.

The Wayne High girls finished fifth overall with a pair of medalists. Laura Hasemann was seventh in a time of 20:59, while Frantzdie Barner placed 12th in 21:41.

Rounding out the Wayne girls’ effort were Andi Belt (34th, 24:45), Raegan Maas (39th, 25:24) and Maya Spahr (69th, 36:07).

In boys action, Jesus Zavala placed 15th in a time of 18:07 to pick up his first medal.

Other finishes for the Wayne boys included Christopher Woerdemann (33rd, 19:12), Calvin Starzl (34th, 19:33), Treyton Blecke (44th, 20:22), Ethan McCraney (47th, 20:09), Mason Ley (53rd, 20:59), Alex Frank (57th, 21:11), Sean Aschoff (62nd, 21:30), Easton Blecke (67th, 21:51), Parker Kesting (70th, 21:57), Braydn McCorkindale (73rd, 22:12), Liam Spieker (75th, 22:15), Carter Hasemann (92nd, 23:47), and Nathan Kufner (113th, 26:27).

In junior high girls action, Wayne finished first and had six runners in the top 15, led by eighth-grader Kyla Krusemark’s first place finish in 9:41 and seventh-grader Reagan McGuire placing second in 9:49.

Other girls marks included (top 15 were medalists):

8th grade — Jala Krusemark (6th, 9:49), Olivia Hanson (13th, 10:19), Amelia Legler (19th, 11:04), Norah Armstrong (22nd, 11:22), Yama Kantai (23rd, 11:36).

7th grade — Haley Kramer (10th, 10:15), Lilyan Hurner (15th, 10:28), Kennasyn Blecke (21st, 11:05), Josie Ley (31st, 12:09), Kayleigh Graybeal (34th, 13:20), Sharon Vasquez (15:111), Sophia Spieker (39th, 16:07).

The Wayne Junior High boys were fifth as a team and Gavin Redden had the winning time of 8:15 to lead the way.

Other boys efforts included:

8th Grade — Andrew Brink (36th, 11:09).

7th Grade — Drew Miller (5th, 8:40), Boden Dobbins (43rd, 12:05), Carlyle Young (52nd, 13:51).