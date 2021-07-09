Home / Sports / Wayne Seniors finish 3rd in Ralph Bishop League tourney

Wayne Seniors finish 3rd in Ralph Bishop League tourney

Thu, 07/08/2021 - 2:30pm Morgan Cardenas

Toby Braun lines a base hit for the Wayne Seniors during their 8-4 loss to Pierce in tournament action in the Ralph Bishop League tournament at Hank Overin Field.

The Wayne Seniors went 2-1 during last week’s Ralph Bishop League Tournament, closing things out on a high note with a 5-4 victory over Columbus Lakeview in extra innings on Saturday afternoon in the consolation final at Pierce.

The Blue Devils (12-4), trailing by three runs heading into the sixth, caught up to Lakeview during that inning, highlighted by a home run from James Dorcey, who provided the offensive spark to keep Wayne’s hopes alive. With the game tied and Wayne Post 43 batting in the top of the eighth, Blake Bartos doubled on a 2-1 count to bring in what would end up being the winning run.

The Devil Seniors tallied 11 hits on the day. Dorcey went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead the charge, followed by Max Miller and Jake Kneifl, who both made two hits.

Kneifl started the game for Wayne on the mound. He surrendered four runs on eight hits over five and two-thirds innings where he struck out six batters.

The Blue Devils had to settle for the third place game after falling to Pierce, 8-4, the night before during the divisional final in Wayne.

Wayne led 4-0 after the opening inning, but Pierce put up three runs in the top of the second and then tied things up in the third when Dorcey threw a wild pitch, which allowed a runner to come across the plate. Pierce pulled away for good with four runs in the fourth inning. 

Reid Korth, Toby Braun and Bartos accounted for Wayne’s three hits in the contest.

Dorcey started the game toeing the rubber for Post 43. He struck out two and allowed eight runs off four hits over three and a third innings.

As the top seed in the north division of the RBL tournament bracket, Wayne used its extra day of rest to its advantage in an 11-4 win over Ponca during their second round matchup, played last Tuesday, June 29, at Hank Overin Field in Wayne.

The Blue Devil Seniors put up five runs in a decisive fifth inning thanks to singles from Bartos, Dorcey and Kneifl. Dorcey went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Wayne, which accrued 10 hits overall.

Kneifl recorded nine K’s and allowed just one run off three hits over five innings to pick up the pitching win. Korth and Bartos later entered the game from the bullpen and helped close out the game in relief.

The Blue Devils were next scheduled to host Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge Wednesday night at 8 p.m. in Wayne.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Sparking interest in STEM through animals and literacy
    July 8, 2021
    What sparks your curiosity?  What sparks the curiosity of your children?  I would venture to guess that nature and animals might rank pretty high on the list of interests for...
  • Memory Lane - July 8, 1971
    July 8, 2021
    From the July 8, 1971 edition of The Wayne Herald: Danes Study American Education It's something of a busman's holiday for 33 Danish educators spending two seeks atWayne State...
  • Memory Lane Photos - July 5 - July 9
    July 8, 2021
    Our new weekly feature, Memory Lane, debuts in the July 8 edition of The Wayne Herald and online here at mywaynenews.com. The photos above were originally printed in past editions from 1951,...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here