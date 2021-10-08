Wayne softball season ends at districts

The Wayne High softball team saw its season come to an end Friday afternoon, as Grand Island Northwest shut out the Blue Devils 8-0 and 14-0 to advance to next week's state tournament in Hastings.

It was a tough day at the office for the Blue Devils, who could only muster one hit in each game. Brooklyn Kruse had a two-out single in the first game of the opener and broke up a perfect game with a two-out single in the fourth of the second game.

Wayne ends the season with an 18-9 record.

