Wayne softball splits at Neumann triangular

The Wayne High softball team split two games in a triangular at Bishop Neumann in Wahoo, losing to the hosts 10-5 and beating Highway 91 11-0.

In the first game, Neumann outhit Wayne 9-8 and scored in each of the first four innings to take control of the contest.

Brooklyn Kruse hit her first home run of the season, a three-run shot in the fifth inning, to highlight the Wayne offensive effort. Brianna Nissen had two hits and two RBI and Kendall Dorey had two hits, including a double.

In the nightcap, Dorey tossed a no-hitter, striking out nine and walking five to get the win. Wayne had 13 hits in the game, four coming from Kruse, who had a double and three RBI. Virginia Kniesche had three hits and scored three runs, Dorey and Taytum Sweetland both had two hits and Aliah Schulz and Taytem Ellis both scored twice.

The 4-3 Blue Devils host South Sioux City on Thursday.