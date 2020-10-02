Wayne softball top seed for B-6 subdistrict
The Wayne High softball team will host the B-6 subdistrict tournament that starts Monday, Oct. 5 at the Wayne Summer Sports Complex.
The top-seeded Blue Devils will face Schuyler in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament. The other first-round matchup features No. 2 seed NEN and third-seeded Crete.
The finals are set for Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. The winner is guaranteed a spot in one of eight best-of-3 district finals next weekend.
The schedule is as follows:
B-6 Subdistrict
Monday, Oct. 5
2 p.m. games
(1) Wayne vs. (4) Schuyler
(2) NEN vs. (3) Crete
4:30 p.m. games
Wayne-Schuyler winner vs. NEN-Crete winner
Wayne-Schuyler loser vs. NEN-Crete loser
Tuesday, Oct. 5
12 p.m. game
Losers bracket final
2 p.m.
Championship game
4 p.m. (if needed)
Second championship game