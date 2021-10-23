Wayne to travel to Boone Central for first round

The Wayne High football team qualified for the Class C-1 state playoffs as the No. 14 seed and will travel to Boone Central/Newman Grove for the opening round of the 16-team playoff.

The game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29. A time will be announced later.

The Class C-1 bracket is as follows:

No. 16 Adaman Central (6-3) at No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)

No. 9 Pierce (7-2) at No. 8 Broken Bow (7-2)

No. 12 Battle Creek (6-3) at No. 5 Chadron (9-0)

No. 13 Fort Calhoun (7-2) at No. 4 Columbus Scotus (8-1)

No. 14 Wayne (5-4) at No. 3 Boone Central/Newman Grove (8-1)

No. 11 Columbus Lakeview (7-2) at No. 6 Milford (8-1)

No. 10 Wahoo (6-3) at No. 7 Auburn (7-2)

No. 15 Boys Town (6-3) at No. 2 Kearney Catholic (9-0)