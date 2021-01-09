Home / Sports / Wayne wrestlers take second at Malcolm

Wayne wrestlers take second at Malcolm

Sat, 01/09/2021 - 7:55pm mikecarnes

On Saturday, the Blue Devils competed in the Malcolm Invitational and came home with a runner-up finish and four individual champions.

Zach McManigal (113), Reece Jaqua (132) and Reid Korth (182) all went through their pools unscathed. Eli Barner claimed first-place honors at 138 pounds with a first-period pin in the finals.

Garrett Schultz (106), Ashton Munsell (126) and Martin Carrillo (220) finished second, Dakota Spann was third at 182, Alex Frank took fourth at 106 and Bo Armstrong was fifth at heavyweight.

Wayne duals Battle Creek on Thursday and heads to the Schuyler Invite on Saturday.

 

