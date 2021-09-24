Wayne XC girls make it 5-for-5

CROFTON — The Wayne High girls cross country team made it 5-for-5 this season with another first-place finish, taking top honors Thursday at the Crofton Invitational.

All four scoring girls finished in the top 15, with Kyla Krusemark (4th), Jala Krusemark (5th) and Laura Hasemann (6th) teaming up to finish in the middle of the top 10. Frantzdie Barner also medaled, placing 13th, with Olivia Hanson (21st) and Yama Kantai (33rd) rounding out the team effort.

In boys action, Jesus Zavala posted a fourth-place finish to lead the Wayne boys to a fourth-place finish in the 12-team meet. Alex Frank (26th) Mason Ley (27th) and Ethan Wibben (30th) rounded out the scoring, with Ethan McCraney and Easton Blecke finishing 33rd and 35th, respectively.

The LCC boys placed seventh in the meet, led by a 17th place finish by Preston Rose. Dillon Olson was 25th, Carter Korth was 28th, Tyler Olson was 41st and Koby Detlefsen finished 58th.

The Wayne High cross country teams will compete in the UNK Invitational on Monday at Kearney. LCC is back in action Thursday at the Stanton Invitational.

Crofton Invitational

Girls Team Standings

Wayne 27, South Sioux City 43, Crofton 48, Bloomfield/Wausa 61, Hartington-Newcastle 64, Homer 71, Niobrara-Verdigre 116.

Area Results

WAYNE — 4. Kyla Krusemark, 22:01.06; 5. Jala Krusemark, 22:34.64; 6. Laura Hasemann, 22:57.81; 13. Frantzdie Barner, 23:37.43; 21. Olivia Hanson, 24:13.95; 33. Yama Kantai, 27:23.37.

LCC — 47. Gabbie Kock, 34:11.85.

Girls JV Team Standings

Wayne 18, South Sioux City 18. (Wayne wins on tie-breaker)

Area Results

WAYNE — 1. Norah Armstrong, 24:23.20; 2. Ava Elliott, 26:02.52; 12. Maria Vergara, 33:15.25; 13. Maya Spahr, 33:28.55.

Boys Team Standings

Norfolk Catholic 28, South Sioux Ctiy 39, Hartington-Newcastle 67, Wayne 81, Osmond 88, B-R/L-D 93, LCC 102, Crofton 140, Homer 160, Randolph 198, Boyd County 210, Niobrara-Verdigre 218.

Area Results

WAYNE — 4. Jesus Zavala, 18:00.34; 26. Alex Frank, 20:08.72; 27. Mason Ley, 20:08.82; 30. Ethan Wibben, 20:29.97; 33. Ethan McCraney, 20:44.43; 35. Easton Blecke, 21:06.24.

LCC — 17. Preston Rose, 19:35.97; 25. Dillon Olson, 20:03.77; 28. Carter Korth, 20:14.95; 41. Tyler Olson, 21:25.90; 58. Koby Detlefsen, 23:31.82.

Boys JV Team Standings

South Sioux City 14, Wayne 40, Osmond 47, Hartington-Newcastle 50.

Area Results

WAYNE — 7. Parker Kesting, 21:34.60; 8. Kasen York, 21:37.75; 13. Adrian Klinetobe, 22:07.93; 17. Ty Zach, 23:46.52; 24. Carter Hasemann, 26:41.54.

LCC — 19. Branden Meyer, 24:34.29; 25. Taner Stanley, 26:41.54; 28. Kolby Hansen, 27:57.74.

JH Girls Team Standings

Crofton 33, Wayne 36, Homer 38, LCC 53, South Sioux City 69.

Area Results (2,000m)

WAYNE — 4. Reagan McGuire, 8:05.78; 8. Lilyan Hurner, 8:18.06; 16. Kannasyn Blecke, 9:03.54; 25. Josie Ley, 9:37.23; 31. Sophia Spieker, 10:00.15; 33. Sharon Vasquez, 10:02.11.

LCC — 6. Faith Galvin, 8:12.21; 12. Addison Hoeppner, 8:49.94; 21. Kate Tasler, 9:29.55; 39. Avery Stone, 10:24.51; 41. Jenna Gewock, 10:27.65; 42. Emma Heithold, 10:32.66; 47. Tanya Miranda, 11:19.77; 53. Macie Swanson, 14:20.75.

JH Boys Team Standings

Bloomfield/Wausa 34, Norfolk Catholic 34, Wayne 39, Boyd County 66, Homer 70, South Sioux City 85, Crofton 110.

Area Results (2,000m)

WAYNE — 3. Drew Miller, 7:06.99; 6. Emmanuel Gonzalas, 7:26.93; 14. Boden Dobbins, 7:58.45; 20. Payton Junck, 8:18.63; 21. Lance Brink, 8:20.67; 25. Blade Nelson, 8:31.34; 31. Cole Zach, 8:57.85; 34. Alajandro Arachundia, 9:08.15; 36. Landon Claussen, 9:39.36; 40. Joshua Zavala, 9:52.65; 43. Jenner Dorey, 9:58.23; 47. Camden Hall, 10:02.00; 49. Landon Sharer, 10:13.95; 50. Cale Eischeid, 10:30.95; 56. Lucas Allemann, 11:15.12.