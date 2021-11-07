Home / Sports / Wildcat cross country teams compete in regional

Sun, 11/07/2021

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wayne State’s cross country teams ended their season Saturday in the Div. II Central Region Championships held at Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin, Mo.

In women’s action, Wayne State had a team score of 848 points to finish 28th out of 35 teams and were led by senior Allie Rosener and sophomore Brooke Solomon. Rosener covered the 6,000-meter course in a time of 23:56 to place 144th out of 237 runners. Solomon was right behind in 146th place in 23:57.

Alison Stineman was 165th overall at 24:20 with Kelsey Larsen taking 193rd in a time of 25:10. Other Wildcat finishers were Kylie Pachta (203rd, 25:52), Amanda Mote (204th, 26:02) and Wayne native Andrea Torres (209th, 26:24).

In men’s competition, Wayne State finished 27th out of 31 teams and were led by Brandon Mundorf and Brock Hegarty.

Mundorf was 121st out of 207 runners with a time of 33:04 on the 10,000-meter course. Hegarty came in 142nd at 33:30 followed by Isaac Richards in 149th place at 33:44.

Other Wildcat finishers included Abe Schroeder (176th, 34:48), Brandon Mitzel (177th, 34:55) and Bryce Holcomb (185th, 35:28).

