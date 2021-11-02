Home / Sports / Wildcat netters fall two spots in AVCA poll

Mon, 11/01/2021

The Wayne State volleyball team slipped two spots to 13th in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Div. II Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats defeated Augustana before losing to Southwest Minnesota State, who is one spot behind the Wildcat at No. 14 in this week’s poll.

Winona State and Concordia-St. Paul are the only NSIC teams in the top 10 this week. The Warriors moved up two spots to No. 8 while the Golden Bears fell three spots to 10th. St. Cloud State is one spot ahead of the Wildcats at No. 12 this week, moving up two spots.

The Wildcats play three NSIC road matches this week, starting Tuesday night at Sioux Falls at 6 p.m. WSC also visits Bemidji State Friday at 6 p.m. and Minnesota Crookston Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest.

This week’s AVCA Div. II Top 25 is as follows (last week’s ranking in parenthesis):

1. MSU Denver (1)
2. Central Missouri (2)
3. Washburn (4)
4. Cal State San Bernardino (5)
5. NW Missouri State (3)
6. Angelo State (6)
7. West Florida (8)
8. Winona State (10)
9. Tampa (9)
10. Concordia-St. Paul (7)
11. Colorado School of Mines (12)
12. St. Cloud State (14)
13. Wayne State (11)
14. Southwest Minnesota State (13)
15. Nebraska-Kearney (T15)
16. Texas-Tyler (T15)
17. Nova Southeastern (17)
18. Western Washington (19)
19. Hillsdale (18)
20. Lewis (21)
21. Cal Poly Pomona (22)
22. Michigan Tech (20)
23. Oklahoma Baptist (23)
24. Regis (24)
25. West Texas A&M (25)

