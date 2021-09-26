Home / Sports / Wildcat VB makes quick work of Crookston, Bemidji

Wildcat VB makes quick work of Crookston, Bemidji

Sat, 09/25/2021 - 9:55pm mikecarnes

No prisoners were taken this weekend by the No. 8-ranked Wayne State volleyball team, as they made quick work of both Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State in home volleyball action Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Kelsie Cada had a match-high 13 kills and the Wildcat defense limited Crookston to a .048 hitting percentage in an easy 25-16, 25-12, 25-14 win at Rice Auditorium.

After pulling away to the first-set win, Wayne State spotted the Golden Eagles the opening point and then rattled off 11 in a row, followed by another six-point run to take a 17-2 advantage and cruise to the easy win.

Cada’s 13 attacks were followed by Taya Bellar, who hit a phenomenal .700 with eight kills in 10 attempts and no errors. Rachel Walker had 24 assists and Walker, Alaina Wolff and Jordan McCormack each had two service aces.

On Saturday, the Wildcats wasted no time in disposing of the Bemidji State squad, using 12 blocks and forcing a minus-.009 hitting percentage to post an easy 25-14, 25-12, 25-11 triumph to improve to 10-2 overall (4-1 NSIC).

Cada finished with 12 kills and 14 digs, Jazlin DeHaan added eight kills and Maggie Brahmer posted a .538 hitting percentage with seven kills on 13 attacks. Walker had 32 assists and shared dig honors with Jessie Brandl at 10 apiece. Beller also had seven blocks.

Wayne State hits the road next weekend for matchups at University of Mary (Friday at 6 p.m.) and Minot State (Saturday at 2 p.m.)

