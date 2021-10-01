Wildcats down Crookston 2-0 in soccer action

Alicia Green and Payton Haliburton both found the back of the net in the second half to lift Wayne State to a 2-0 win at Minnesota Crookston Friday afternoon.

The Wildcats had a 14-5 shot advantage in the first half, but couldn’t get one on the board until midway through the second half when Green scored on a pass from Kaelyn Reeves.

With less than nine minutes to go, the Wildcats added an insurance goal when Haliburton sent her second goal of the season home on an assist from Reeves.

Wayne State outshot the Golden Eagles 30-9, including 16-3 in shots on goal. Katherine Hageman posted her second clean sheet of the season, making three saves.

Wayne State is back on the road Sunday to face Bemidji State at 1 p.m. in Bemidji, Minn.