Wildcats, Duluth play to 1-1 draw

Wayne State and Minnesota Duluth battled to a 1-1 tie in NSIC women’s soccer Friday evening at Malosky Stadium in Duluth, Minn.

After a scoreless first half, Minnesota Duluth opened the scoring in the 59th minute when Sarah Stange scored an unassisted goal that put the Bulldogs in front 1-0.

Wayne State responded with their own unassisted goal 12 minutes later when Annika Syvrud scored at the 71:19 mark to even the score at 1-1.

The first overtime saw UMD record both shots of the 10-minute extra session with one on goal. The second extra session saw both teams record two shots on goal with neither team scoring for the 1-1 tie.

Syvrud scored the lone goal for the ‘Cats, notching three shots (two on goal). Madison Kemp recorded a team-high five shots on goal followed by Abby Sutton with three. Goalkeeper Katherine Hageman was stellar in net, recording 12 saves while allowing just one goal.

WSC (4-6-4, 4-4-3 NSIC) will visit St. Cloud State Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.