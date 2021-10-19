Home / Sports / Wildcats fall to No. 8 in AVCA poll

Mon, 10/18/2021 - 9:50pm

The Wayne State College volleyball team slipped three spots to eighth in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Div. II Top 25 Coaches Poll.

WSC is 15-3 overall and third place in the NSIC with a 9-2 league mark after falling 3-2 at then-No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul followed by a 3-0 sweep at Minnesota State over the weekend.

Five Northern Sun Conference teams are ranked in the top 25 this week, including No. 5 Concordia, No. 12 Winona State, No. 13 St. Cloud State and No. 14 Southwest Minnesota State.

Other Central Region teams in the top 25 include No. 2 Washburn, No. 3 Central Missouri, No 6 Northwest Missouri State and No. 16 Nebraska-Kearney.

The Wildcats will be at home this weekend hosting Upper Iowa Friday at 6 p.m. and #12 Winona State Saturday in a 1 p.m. contest.

The AVCA Div. II Top 25 is as follows (last week’s ranking in parenthesis):

1. MSU Denver (2)
2. Washbufrn (1)
3. Central Missouri (4)
4. Angelo State (3)
5. Concordia-St. Paul (7)
6. Northwest Missouri State (9)
7. Colorado School of Mines (6)
8. Wayne State (5)
9. Cal State San Bernardino (11)
T10. Tampa (12)
T10. West Florida (13)
12. Winona State (8)
13. St. Cloud State (14)
14. Southwest Missouri State (10)
15. Texas-Tyler (18)
16. Nebraska-Kearney (15)
17. Nova Southeastern (19)
18. Hillsdale (17)
19. Western Washington (20)
20. Michigan Tech (25)
21. Lewis (16)
22. Cal Poly Pomona (21)
23. Oklahoma Baptist (22)
24. Alaska-Anchorage (23)
25. West Texas A&M (NR)

