Wildcats finish well at USD meet

Wayne State’s men’s and women’s track and field teams both had solid efforts Saturday at the Dakota Realty Invite indoor meet at Vermillion, S.D.

Cade Kalkowski won the weight throw with an NCAA provisional mark of 67 feet, 11 1/2 inches. Teammate Cole Christoffersen was fourth in the event with an NCAA provisional mark of 62-10 3/4 while Grant Fritsch placed seventh at 50-7 1/4. Brock Hegarty recorded a strong second place finish in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.03.

In the 60-meter hurdle finals, Preston Davis came in sixth place (8.90) with Noah Lilly seventh at 8.93 seconds. Freshman Noah Carr was sixth in the 400-meter dash in 51.49 seconds while freshman Dylan Kneifl came in sixth in the high jump clearing 6-4 3/4. The1,600-meter relay team of Michael Kueny, Jacob Ladage, Bryce Holcomb and Preston Davis finished fifth in a time of 3:37.68.

In women’s action, Mckenzie Scheil posted a second place finish in the weight throw with an NCAA provisional mark of 60-4 while also placing sixth in the shot put (43-0 1/2). Jordyn Pester collected a second place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.76 seconds.

Jadin Wagner was fourth in the shot put (44-9 1/2) and finished fifth in the weight throw at 56-6. Kenzie Sullivan came in fifth in the shot put (43-7) while Makenna Taake was fifth in the long jump (16-1 3/4). Emily Smollen earned a fourth in the triple jump 33-9 1/2 with Riana Noelle sixth at 33-6 with Megan Hansen taking sixth in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.25 seconds.

Wayne State competes next weekend in Maryville, Mo., at the Bearcat Open hosted by Northwest Missouri State Friday afternoon and Saturday.