Wildcats make fast work of Minnesota State

Sat, 10/16/2021 - 8:41pm mikecarnes

After falling on the road Friday, the fifth-ranked Wayne State volleyball team had no problems at Minnesota State, cruising to a 25-10, 25-22, 25-11 win over the Mavericks in Mankato, Minn. on Saturday afternoon.

Wayne State got out to a 5-0 lead in the first set and led by as many as 14 at 19-5 before closing out the easy first-set win. Jordan McCormick served five points in a row, including an ace, to get WSC off to a 5-0 lead and cruise to the easy win.

Wayne State trailed 9-4 early in the second set, but righted the ship and eventually took the lead at 19-18. Maggie Brahmer had five kills in the second set and Alaina Wolff finished off the second set with a service ace.

It was 8-8 in the third set when Elly Larson ignited a nine-point run with a kill that helped Wayne State take control of and easily claim the final set for the three-set sweep.

Kelsie Cada had six of her match-high 14 kills in the final set and hit .412 for the afternoon. Brahmer added 10 kills and hit .562. Rachel Walker had 31 assists. Defensively, McCormick had nine digs and Walker and Cada had eight apiece. Walker and Taya Beller both had three blocks.

The Wildcats are back home next weekend, hosting Upper Iowa on Friday and No. 8 Winona State on Saturday at Rice Auditorium.

