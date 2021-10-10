Home / Sports / Wildcats make fast work of Moorhead

Wayne State had no troubles with MSU Moorhead, dominating the Dragons in a 25-8, 25-20, 25-12 win at Rice Auditorium to improve to 14-2 overall and 8-1 in the NSIC.

The Wildcats made fast work of the Dragons in the opener, leading from start to finish with only two ties. Kelsie Cada and Taya Bellar both had five kills in the opening set.

Moorhead got out to a 6-1 lead early in the second set, but Wayne State came back and eventually took the lead for good at 12-11 on a Jordan McCormick service ace and never trailed again, highlighted by six kills from Maggie Brahmer.

Wayne State jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the third set and held MSU Moorhead to a minus-.069 hittiner percentage in the final set to finish off the sweep.

Wayne State hit .324 as a team compared to .039 by Moorhead. Brahmer led the way with 13 kills and a .409 hits percentage, while Cada and Bellar both had 11 kills. Rachel Walker put up 38 assists.

Alaina Wolff led the defense with 16 digs followed by McCormick with 12 and Cada with 11.

Wayne State is back home Tuesday to host Mount Marty in a 6 p.m. non-conference match at Rice Auditorium before hitting the road for a key NSIC weekend swing against No. 4 Concordia-St. Paul on Friday and Minnesota State on Saturday.

