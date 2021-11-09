Home / Sports / Wildcats No. 15 in AVCA Div. II poll

Wildcats No. 15 in AVCA Div. II poll

Mon, 11/08/2021

Wayne State is ranked 15th in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats went 2-1 last week in three road matches, losing 3-0 at Sioux Falls followed by 3-0 wins at Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston over the weekend.

The Wildcats are one of five Northern Sun Conference teams in this week’s rankings. Winona State leads the NSIC quintet at No. 8, followed by St. Cloud State (11), Concordia-St. Paul (14), Wayne State (15) and Southwest Minnesota State (17).

Other Central Region teams in this week’s rankings include MIAA schools Washburn (2), Central Missouri (4), Northwest Missouri State (5) and Nebraska-Kearney (12), along with Oklahoma Baptist (24) of the Great American Conference.

Wayne State is now 20-6 overall and fourth place in the NSIC with a 13-5 league mark.  WSC will host No. 11 St. Cloud State Friday at 6 p.m. and Minnesota Duluth Saturday in a 1 p.m. contest.

This week’s ranking is as follows (last week’s spot in parenthesis):

1. MSU Denver (1)
2. Washburn (3)
3. Cal State San Bernardino (4)
4. Central Missouri (2)
5. NW Missouri State (5)
6. Angelo State (6)
7. West Florida (7)
8. Winona State (8)
9. Tampa (9)
10. Colorado School of Mines (11)
11. St. Cloud State (12)
12. Nebraska-Kearney (15)
13. Texas-Tyler (16)
14. Concordia-St. Paul (10)
15. Wayne State (13)
16. Western Washington (18)
17. SW Minnesota State (14)
18. Hillsdale (19)
19. Cal Poly Pomona (21)
20. Lewis (20)
21. Michigan Tech (22)
22. Nova Southeastern (17)
23. Regis (24)
24. Oklahoma Baptist (23)
25. Chaminade (NR)

