Wildcats slip to No. 8 in AVCA poll

The Wayne State volleyball team slipped three spots to eighth in the latest AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats, 7-2 overall and 1-1 in the NSIC, received 828 points in voting conducted by Division II coaches from across the country.

Last week, the Wildcats split NSIC road matches, winning 3-1 at then-No. 16 Minnesota Duluth while falling 3-1 at No. 23 St. Cloud State.

The NSIC has six teams ranked in this week’s poll, including four in the top 10. Southwest Minnesota State is No. 5, Concordia-St. Paul is No. 6 and Winona State is No. 10. Also ranked are Minnesota Duluth (19th) and St. Cloud State (20th).

The Wildcats play three matches at home this week, starting Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. against Sioux Falls followed by matches this weekend vs. Minnesota Crookston Friday at 6 p.m. and Bemidji State Saturday at 1 p.m.