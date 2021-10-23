Wildcats sweep Upper Iowa in NSIC volleyball tilt

Wayne State swept Upper Iowa 25-23, 30-28, 25-23 Friday in NSIC volleyball action at Rice Auditorium.

The Wildcats did not trail during the first set, forcing an Upper Iowa timeout at the 14-9 mark in the set. The Peacocks managed to tie the set at 21-21 before Wayne State scored four of the final six points to take the opening set. Redshirt freshman middle hitter Maggie Brahmer took charge of the first set and had six kills and an error on 11 swings.

The second set saw eight lead changes and 13 ties and with Upper Iowa leading 11-7, forced a WSC timeout. The ‘Cats and Peacocks knotted up the score at 20-20 and went point for point, with neither team allowing the other any breathing room. WSC used a kill from redshirt freshman middle hitter Taya Beller to finally finish off the second set. Beller led WSC offensively with eight kills and one error on 10 attacks in the set.

During the third frame Upper Iowa maintained control throughout the set that featured three ties and only one lead change. The ‘Cats first lead of the set came at the 24-23 mark and used a service ace from Kelsie Cada to take the final set. Beller had three blocks in the frame to help WSC secure the victory.

Wayne State was led offensively by Brahmer with 14 kills and Beller with 13. Setter Rachel Walker had 34 set assists in the match and joined Brahmer and Beller in leading the ‘Cats in blocks, each having five.

The Wildcats (17-3, 10-2 NSIC) will be in action again Saturday, hosting No. 12 Winona State in Rice Auditorium at 1 p.m.