Wildcats tied for sixth in AVCA poll

The Wayne State volleyball team is tied for sixth in this week’s AVCA Div. II Top 25 Volleyball coaches poll.

Six Northern Sun Conference teams are ranked in this week’s poll, including three in the top 10 with fourth-ranked Concordia-St. Paul and No. 9 Winona State.

WSC is 12-2 on the season and tied for second in the NSIC with a 6-1 league mark following road sweeps over the weekend at University of Mary and Minot State. The Wildcats will be at home this weekend hosting Northern State Friday at 6 p.m. and MSU Moorhead Saturday in a 1 p.m. contest.

The AVCA Div. II Top 25 is as follows: (last week’s rank in parenthesis)

1. Washburn (1)

2. MSU Denver (2)

3. Angelo State (3)

4. Concorida-St. Paul (4)

5. Central Missouri (5)

T6. Wayne State (7)

T6. Colorado School of Mines (8)

8. Tampa (9)

9. Winona State (11)

10. Northwest Missouri State (13)

11. Southwest Minnesota State (6)

12. Cal State San Bernardino (12)

13. Lewis (14)

14. Nebraska-Kearney (10)

15. West Florida (15)

16. St. Cloud State (16)

17. Hillsdale (17)

18. Texas-Tyler (19)

19. Oklahoma Baptist (18)

20. Nova Southeastern (23)

21. Western Washington (20)

22. Cal Poly Pomona (21)

23. Minnesota Duluth (22)

24. Chaminade (24)

25. Central Washington (25)